After a scuffle, miscreants crush woman to death while escaping from spot 

While escaping, the accused crushed the woman to death. (Representational)

In a freak incident, the occupants in a Mahindra Bolero SUV crushed a woman to death while they were trying to escape after a scuffle with the son of her landlord in Guru Nanakpura area on Bhamian road of Ludhiana Saturday late.

The deceased woman was identified as Nisha Shekhawat, 45. She along with her husband Vinod Shekhawat, a garment trader, and two children had been living in a rented accommodation in the area.

Vinod Shekhawat told the police that Pankaj, son of their landlord, clashed with a rival group some days ago. On Saturday night, at least five youths in the SUV came to their house. They thrashed Pankaj after barging inside and were trying to flee when locals tried to nab them. His wife Nisha was also present on the spot when the accused hit his wife with the SUV and crushed her to death. After the incident, the accused fled, leaving the vehicle behind.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh who is investigating the case said that the accused were identified as Johny, Sunny and Gurdeep. Their two accomplices are yet to be identified. The accused had come to thrash Pankaj and he has suffered injuries but is stable. While escaping, the accused crushed the woman to death.

The ASI said that an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused.

Vinod Shekhawat, however, demanded registration of murder charges against the accused and said that the family will protest if Secton 302 of the IPC is not added to the FIR

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd