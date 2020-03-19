Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
COVID-19

After 7 years, my daughter’s soul will rest in peace: Nirbhaya’s mother

A Delhi court Thursday rejected the plea of death row convicts in the December 16 gangrape and murder case for a stay on execution.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2020 5:15:40 pm
delhi gangrape, december 16 gangrape, delhi gangrape victim mother, asha devi, december 16 gangrape delhi hanging, indian express The mother of the gangrape victim said her daughter had got justice seven years after the gruesome gangrape and murder that shook the nation. (PTI photo)

After a Delhi court dismissed a plea by three of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, her mother on Thursday said her daughter’s soul will now rest in peace and she had got justice seven years after the gruesome gangrape and murder that shook the nation.

“Finally the convicts will be hanged. Now I will get peace,” Asha Devi told PTI.

A Delhi court earlier Thursday dismissed the plea of three of the four death-row convicts seeking a stay on the execution slated for early morning Friday.

On December 16, 2012, the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gangraped in a moving bus. She died of the injuries a few days later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement