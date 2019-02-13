After 7-day snow block, one-way traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

All Kashmir-bound passengers, who had been stranded here for past one week, were on Wednesday allowed to proceed towards the Valley as Governor Satya Pak Malik’s administration succeeded in the partial reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, said that nearly 4,000 vehicles had crossed Jawahar Tunnel by evening. “There were no stranded passengers at Jammu,” he added.

Pointing out that getting national highway reopened in view of the continuous eruption of landslides and shooting stones was a daunting task, Verma said that nearly 70 per cent of the roads and power supply in snow-bound hilly areas of the region have been restored. There were enough stocks of ration, kerosene and LPG to last for more than a week, he added.

SSP National Highway Sanjiv Khajuria said that vehicles were moving towards Kashmir Valley. However, the movement was slow in view of incidents of shooting stones taking place at frequent intervals at one or two places between Ramban and Banihal, he added.

Following the closure of the highway due to landslides, nearly 4,000-5,000 passengers were stranded in Jammu city during the past one week. Another 2,000-3,000 vehicles, mostly load-carriers, were lined up along the national highway.

Meanwhile, the Governor directed the divisional and deputy commissioners across the state to personally review and ensure prompt and efficient delivery of various public services so as to ensure the availability of essential supplies to the people. Asking them to submit the action report to his secretariat about petrol and diesel, medicines, power and drinking water supply among other essential commodities, Governor issued strict instructions for taking legal action against those indulging in black marketing and hoardings.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to carry out inspections of hospitals in their respective districts and take stock of facilities like heating system, maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene, availability of medicines, doctors and para-medical staff. He sought regular reports regarding clearance of snow and road blockages wherever it is obstructing movement of men and material so as to immediately ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, following meteorological department’s warning about chances of fresh snowfall and rains on Thursday, the traffic police said that subject to fair weather conditions, only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move towards Srinagar tomorrow.