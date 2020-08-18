After 5 months in jail, RTI activist’s minor son home

DGP Pandey told The Indian Express on Monday: “We are looking into the matter, including allegations by the minor boy. We are waiting for the SDPO report.” (File)

The 14-year-old son of an RTI activist in Buxar returned home on Monday, after spending five and a half months in jail as police declared him an adult while arresting him on charges under the Arms Act.

He was granted bail on Friday after the state Juvenile Justice Board declared him a minor.

The Indian Express had on August 8 published a report about the activist who had been running from pillar to post saying his minor son was framed and shown as an adult by police who arrested him and charged him in an Arms Act case with two others. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey monitored the case and the Buxar SP ordered a probe by the Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer into the role of local police.

DGP Pandey told The Indian Express on Monday: “We are looking into the matter, including allegations by the minor boy. We are waiting for the SDPO report.”

