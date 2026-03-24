After 48 years, Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar inventory starts: How ‘secret chambers’ will be audited

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Empanelled goldsmiths from a PSU bank, representatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), two experienced gemmologists and six temple servitors are among those who will be part of the inventory of valuables in the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of Puri Jagannath Temple, set to begin on Wednesday.
The inventory, being carried out after four decades, will be conducted in phases as per the state government’s SOP. Valuables will be tallied with the 1978 list, when the last inventory was undertaken. Steps will also be taken for 3D digitisation, photography and physical documentation of the jewellery for future reference.
As several precious gems in the Ratna Bhandar could not be audited earlier due to lack of expertise, the state government has included two gemmologists this time in the team handling the process.
“We are emphasising proper inventory of the valuables and their proper storage in the renovated Ratna Bhandar. We will do photography, mention nomenclature and weight of the valuables so that there will be no problem when the next inventory is carried out after 50 or 100 years,” Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, who reviewed preparedness for the process, said.
According to officials, valuables used for day-to-day rituals of the 12th century shrine will be audited first, followed by jewellery in the Bahara Bhandar (outer chamber) used on specific occasions through the year. Inventory of valuables in the Bhitar Bhandar (inner chamber), where the most precious items are stored, will be taken up in the final phase.
While the Orissa High Court has directed the state government to complete the inventory within three months, the law minister said it would be difficult to set a definite timeframe.
For smooth conduct of the exercise, the state government has formed two committees-a supervisory committee comprising the temple’s chief administrator, chairman of the high-level committee and others to oversee and monitor the process, and a handling committee comprising those directly involved.
The inventory will be carried out within the Ratna Bhandar, which has been renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), with access restricted to a limited number of authorised persons.
Only inventory will be conducted and there will be no valuation of the jewellery. Rituals of the deities and darshan will continue as usual during the process, an official said.
Safety of the Ratna Bhandar of the 12th century shrine was a major issue during the 2024 election that saw a regime change in Odisha. The secret chambers were opened on July 14, 2024, after 48 years for repair, renovation and inventory of the valuables
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