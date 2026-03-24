After 48 years, Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar inventory starts: How ‘secret chambers’ will be audited

As several precious gems in the Ratna Bhandar could not be audited earlier due to lack of expertise, the state government has included two gemmologists this time in the team handling the process.

Empanelled goldsmiths from a PSU bank, representatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), two experienced gemmologists and six temple servitors are among those who will be part of the inventory of valuables in the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of Puri Jagannath Temple, set to begin on Wednesday.

The inventory, being carried out after four decades, will be conducted in phases as per the state government’s SOP. Valuables will be tallied with the 1978 list, when the last inventory was undertaken. Steps will also be taken for 3D digitisation, photography and physical documentation of the jewellery for future reference.

As several precious gems in the Ratna Bhandar could not be audited earlier due to lack of expertise, the state government has included two gemmologists this time in the team handling the process.