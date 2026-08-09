Why five Indian peacocks are strutting on the UN grounds in Geneva

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 09:16 AM IST
‘Will Pierre the solitaire be replaced?’ — so began a story that ran in a Swiss newspaper in 1951. It was in reference to the last surviving peacock on the lawns of the United Nations (UN) office in Geneva, asking whether the lone bird would get company or a successor.
While a peacock continued to be spotted here over the years, in 1981, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sent a breeding pair of Indian peafowl from Delhi Zoo as a gift from India, where the national bird holds a special place.
This week, 45 years after the event, New Delhi moved five more birds to that ostentation. This time, all males — four in blue and one white.
At a special ceremony held on Friday, Ambassador Arindam Bagchi, India’s permanent representative to the UN, formally handed over the peafowls to Tatiana Valovaya, director-general of UN Geneva (UNOG).
“The gesture underscores India’s longstanding partnership with the United Nations and reaffirms its steadfast commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation,” India’s Mission here said in a statement post the ceremony.
“Peacocks have been an integral part of Ariana Park, the home of the UNOG for over a century. This marks the second occasion on which India has donated peacocks…,” the statement further read.
What is presently UNOG grounds was once the private estate of Swiss art collector Gustave Revilliod. Peacocks have always made their presence felt here. More profoundly so in 1954, when a bird climbed onto a Soviet delegation car, much to the delight of the photographers.
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However, before Friday’s event, just one peacock wandered the grounds, making only rare appearances. “We are very happy to welcome five new peacocks — four blue and one white; typical United Nations colours (blue and white). We have created a temporary house for them. They will stay here for the next three months… then they will be allowed to move freely and enjoy the hospitality of Ariana Park,” UN’s Tatiana said.
As per the UNOG, the new muster of five remained “unruffled” even as it became the centre of attention, especially during the ribbon-cutting ceremony held in their honour on Friday. The birds will be overseen by Dr Tobias Blaha, a qualified veterinarian and the director of Bioparc Genève (Geneva Bioparc) in Switzerland.
“The Indian Peacock, a symbol of grace, beauty and resilience, represents India’s enduring commitment to the conservation of biodiversity and environmental stewardship,” India’s Mission added. UNOG will soon launch a competition to name the peacocks.