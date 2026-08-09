Why five Indian peacocks are strutting on the UN grounds in Geneva

‘Will Pierre the solitaire be replaced?’ — so began a story that ran in a Swiss newspaper in 1951. It was in reference to the last surviving peacock on the lawns of the United Nations (UN) office in Geneva, asking whether the lone bird would get company or a successor.

While a peacock continued to be spotted here over the years, in 1981, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sent a breeding pair of Indian peafowl from Delhi Zoo as a gift from India, where the national bird holds a special place.

This week, 45 years after the event, New Delhi moved five more birds to that ostentation. This time, all males — four in blue and one white.