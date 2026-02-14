After 4 years, India allows wheat export

“This calibrated decision has been taken after a comprehensive assessment of the current availability and price scenario, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ interests,” the Ministry said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 04:28 AM IST
India allows wheat export, wheat export, wheat exports, wheat exports ban, Wheat procurement, wheat production, Indian express news, current affairsIndia had banned all shipments of wheat with “immediate effect” on May 13, 2022, moving the export of all wheat from “free” to the “prohibited” category.
The Centre on Friday allowed export of 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of wheat along with an additional 5 LMT of wheat products, moving to lift the ban on shipment of the cereal it imposed in May 2022.

In a statement, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “The Government of India has approved the export of 25 LMT of wheat along with an additional 5 LMT of wheat products, taking a decisive and farmer-centric step to stabilise domestic markets and ensure remunerative returns to producers.”

According to the Food Ministry officials, the Centre has decided to allow wheat export in view of lower prices and better availability in the domestic market. A formal notification will be issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Monday, an official said.

“Wheat stock availability with private entities during 2025-26 stands at approximately 75 LMT, which is nearly 32 LMT higher compared to the corresponding period last year. This substantial year-on-year increase indicates a comfortable supply position in the country,” the Ministry said.

“Furthermore, as on 1st April 2026, total wheat availability in the central pool with FCI is projected at around 182 LMT, thus ensuring that export permissions will not impact domestic food security requirements,” it said.

India had banned all shipments of wheat with “immediate effect” on May 13, 2022, moving the export of all wheat from “free” to the “prohibited” category.

 

Live Blog
