After 4 years, India allows wheat export

India had banned all shipments of wheat with “immediate effect” on May 13, 2022, moving the export of all wheat from “free” to the “prohibited” category.

The Centre on Friday allowed export of 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of wheat along with an additional 5 LMT of wheat products, moving to lift the ban on shipment of the cereal it imposed in May 2022.

In a statement, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “The Government of India has approved the export of 25 LMT of wheat along with an additional 5 LMT of wheat products, taking a decisive and farmer-centric step to stabilise domestic markets and ensure remunerative returns to producers.”

“This calibrated decision has been taken after a comprehensive assessment of the current availability and price scenario, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ interests,” the Ministry said.