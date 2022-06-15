After 4-year service, Agniveers to get preference in CAPF recruitment: Amit Shah

With questions being raised on the future of Agnipath recruits after their four-year service in the armed forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that they would get preference for appointment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles.

“The Agnipath scheme is a visionary step by @narendramodi for the bright future of the youth of the country. In this context, the home ministry has decided that such Agniveers who have completed four years of service under the scheme, will get preference in recruitment in the CAPFs and the Assam Rifles,” Shah tweeted on Wednesday.

Shah said that the youth trained through the scheme will be able to contribute in the service and security of the nation in the future. He said his ministry has begun formulating a policy to implement the announcement.

Unveiling Agnipath, a “major defence policy reform” for recruitment of soldiers, sailors and airmen into the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, the government Tuesday announced that personnel recruited under the scheme on short-term contractual basis will be called Agniveers.

The scheme, the government said, comes into effect immediately and will create “a much more youthful and technically adept war fighting force by ensuring a fine balance between youthful and experienced personnel” in the armed forces.

Agnipath scheme — it had earlier been proposed as Tour of Duty — is expected to make the permanent force levels leaner in the over 13-lakh strong armed forces.

Under the scheme, most soldiers will leave the service in just four years. Of the 45,000 to 50,000 recruited annually, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. This will considerably reduce the defence pension bill which has been a major concern of governments for many years.

Recruitment will begin within 90 days which will bring “all India, all class” recruitment to the services. This is especially significant for the Army where the regiment system has region and caste bases, and with time that will be eliminated to allow anybody from any caste, region, class or religious background to become part of existing regiments.

Announcing the scheme, Rajnath Singh said “efforts are being made that the profile of the armed forces should be as youthful as the wider Indian population.” A youthful armed forces will allow them to be easily trained for new technologies.

He said it will increase employment opportunities and because of the skills and experience acquired during the four-year service, such soldiers will get employment in various fields. “This will also lead to availability of a higher-skilled workforce to the economy which will be helpful in productivity gain and overall GDP growth,” Singh said.