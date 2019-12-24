After 4 months, PDP, NC hold meetings in Srinagar

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “Today’s was a provincial-level meeting in which about 250 people were present. Prominent functionaries from different parts of the Valley were invited.” (File) NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “Today’s was a provincial-level meeting in which about 250 people were present. Prominent functionaries from different parts of the Valley were invited.” (File)

After suspension of political activities for more than four months, the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convened their first political meetings in Srinagar on Monday.

These were the first meetings held by both parties since August 5, when the Centre scrapped the special status of J&K under Article 370. The top leaders of the parties are currently under detention.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “Today’s was a provincial-level meeting in which about 250 people were present. Prominent functionaries from different parts of the Valley were invited.”

The meeting was held at NC’s headquarters in Srinagar. At the meeting, a resolution demanding the release of detained leaders was passed. NC MP Hasnain Masoodi said that holding a “provincial level meeting is a message to workers that they have to be alive to the problems faced by people and other party matters”.

The PDP meeting was held at the party office at the city centre. “It was primarily called to discuss the upcoming anniversary of Mufti Sahib [party founder Mufti Mohammed Sayeed]. The second rung leadership met for the first time and discussed several issues. Everyone demanded that the leadership be released and once they are released, the party will decide the future course of action,” said a PDP leader.

Sources said it was decided that contact with office bearers and workers at the grassroots would be established again. “As a political party, we cannot remain a mute spectator,” said a leader.

PDP spokesperson Tahir Sayeed confirmed that the party held the meeting. “The future strategy will be decided by the party leadership once they are out,” he said, adding that about 50 party leaders were present at the meeting.

