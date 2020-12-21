After 3 years, Bimal Gurung returns to Darjeeling: ‘BJP wasted our 12 yrs’

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung. (File)

In his first rally in Darjeeling Hills after a gap of over three years, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung on Sunday reiterated his support for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming state elections and also tore into the BJP for “deceiving Gorkhas” and “wasting” people’s time for 12 years.

“BJP was planning 49 seats with our support in north Bengal, we will now show BJP by making Mamata CM for the third time,” Gurung said at Chowkbazar area in the Hills.

The GJM leader lashed out at BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for saying he would not have been safe had the BJP not protected him from a staged encounter by the state police. “Now with the TMC by my side, I will encounter the BJP. The BJP has not only deceived me, but they have deceived the Gorkha ‘jaati [community]’ and the Gorkhas will punish it,” he added.

Later, in a press conference, the GJM leader threatened rival faction leaders Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, saying, “Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa will have to leave the Hills within the next 15 days.” Tamang and his supporters have now called a rally against Gurung.

Both the GJM leader and his associate Roshan Giri fled Darjeeling in September 2017 after violence during an agitation for Gorkhaland claimed the life of a police officer. In total, over 120 cases were filed against Gurung.

