After 3 month boycott over Dalit cook, residents of Odisha village finally send their children to anganwadi

Parents of younger children also agreed to take home the ration provided by the government.

After running with zero attendance for three months over the appointment of a Dalit helper-cum-cook, an anganwadi centre at Nuagaon in Odisha’s Kendrapada district recorded almost a healthy attendance on Monday as villagers agreed to send their children following the administration’s intervention.

“I am happy that the parents have brought their kids to the anganwadi centres and assured that they will send them every day. I want them to avail the facilities provided by the government and study well, as they are the future of this village and country,” said Sarmista Sethi, the 21-year-old who had faced the boycott.

Also read | Anganwadi in Odisha hired a Dalit cook. Then came boycott from parents

There had been almost no visitors to the anganwadi centre since November 20, when she officially joined as a helper-cum-cook, and even parents of children under three years and a lactating mother, who are entitled to take home rations from the centre, had stopped coming.