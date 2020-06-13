After 23 diamond polishers test positive in 3 days, ‘floors’ of 8 units sanitised, closed

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner, Dr Ashish Naik said,”We have quarantined family members of all 23 diamond polishers who tested positive. (Representational) SMC Deputy Health Commissioner, Dr Ashish Naik said,”We have quarantined family members of all 23 diamond polishers who tested positive. (Representational)

As part of its drive to check the spread of coronavirus among diamond polishers, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) sanitised and shut workstations on specific floors of eight major diamond units in Katargam area of the city. According to SMC officials, 23 diamond polishers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the area since Wednesday.

The eight firms — Shivam Gems, Shree Ramkrishna Exports, Empire Diamonds, Dharmananadan Diamonds, Rinkle Impex, C Dinesh and Co, JB and Brothers and Royal Diamonds — have been asked not to operate the floors that were disinfected on Friday and shut until further notice. Additionally, SMC officials have penalized these factories Rs 10,000 each for not maintaining social distancing norms.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner, Dr Ashish Naik said,”We have quarantined family members of all 23 diamond polishers who tested positive. Their samples were collected and the results are awaited. Their homes have also been disinfected by our teams,”

On Friday afternoon, SMC officials identified and sanitised the floors where the employees who tested positive had been working. Sources in SMC’s health department said that among the 27 cases reported in Katargam on Friday, seven were diamond polishers. Of the 26 positive cases reported in the area on Thursday, 11 were diamond polishers and of the 27 positive cases reported in the area on Wednesday, five were diamond polishers.

Katargam Zone Executive Engineer, RV Gamit said, “In view of the large number of cases being reported from Katargam area, we conducted a survey at diamond factories and found that no social distancing was being maintained in some of them. There were no sanitisers and workers weren’t putting on face masks. The employees were also seated close to each other. We have not shut entire factories, but only the floors in which these employees were working. We have also intimated the factories to keep the rooms on these floors shut for a few days.”

Owner of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Diamonds, Govind Dholakia said, “At present, there are 3,000 diamond polishers working in my firm. We call only half of them on a day and the remaining on the next day. We have laid out sanitiser bottles and ensured that the polishers put on face masks. The polishers who tested positive roam in the city on their alternate holidays and were infected… We take all the required measures. Officials have told us to keep the floors closed for 14 days and we will obey their instructions.”

One of the factories, Dharmanandan Diamonds, is owned by Lalji Patel who had bought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monogrammed suit for Rs 4.31 crore at an auction in 2015.

