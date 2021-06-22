After 2019 refusal, JD(U) now keen to join Union ministry

JD(U) national president R C P Singh emphasised that Nitish's scheduled Delhi visit is for “personal reasons”, and that no political reason should be attached to it. (File Photo)

The JD(U), which had declined the BJP’s offer to join the Union Cabinet soon after the NDA formed the second government under Narendra Modi in 2019, looks keen on joining the Centre now.

This comes amid Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar’s visit to Delhi on Tuesday, and speculation on a Union Cabinet reshuffle.

On Monday, JD(U) national president R C P Singh said his party and the BJP are sharing power in Bihar and there could be no surprise if JD(U) joins the Union Cabinet sooner or later. Singh, however, emphasised that Nitish’s scheduled Delhi visit is for “personal reasons”, and that no political reason should be attached to it.

The JD(U) has 16 Lok Sabha and five Rajya Sabha MPs, and the party is learnt to have received feelers from BJP about joining the Union government.

An NDA leader said: “The BJP may well have (next year’s) UP Assembly polls in mind, and Nitish Kumar could play an important role in wooing OBC Patel/ Kurmi votes in Purvanchal and adjoining areas.”

JD(U) leader R C P Singh, who had spoken about the NDA giving due “share” to its alliance partners a fortnight ago, told the media on Monday: “We have been with BJP since 1996, and our top leaderships have no tension. As and when we join the Union Cabinet, there would always be better coordination.”

Asked about his name doing the rounds as a probable ministerial candidate, he said: “Let people speculate.”

Senior JD(U) leader and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, seen as another contender for a Union ministerial berth, said, “It is the PM’s discretion to expand his Cabinet…As of now, it’s all speculation.”