After 20 years: Another knot after marriage and remarriage

The saga, now in its third decade, is in the district court as two years after remarriage, the husband had a change of heart and decided to go back to his second wife. (Representational image) The saga, now in its third decade, is in the district court as two years after remarriage, the husband had a change of heart and decided to go back to his second wife. (Representational image)

A COUPLE who got married in 1991, divorced two years later, rebuilt their lives with different spouses, but decided to reunite and marry each other again 20 years later, are still trying to find marital bliss. The saga, now in its third decade, is in the district court as two years after remarriage, the husband had a change of heart and decided to go back to his second wife.

Advocate Poonam Thakur, counsel for Kuljit Kaur (name changed), said her husband Ramandeep Singh (name changed), had been ordered by the court in September 2016 to take Kuljit back to his Karnal home. But he was yet to comply. Kuljit moved an execution application in 2017, but Ramandeep has filed objections. The case will come up for hearing once again next month.

Kuljit (48) is a teacher at a private school in Chandigarh and legally speaking, Ramandeep (54), is her “third” husband. But he is still living with his second wife even though he divorced her in 2009.

Kuljit and Ramandeep, an engineer in Karnal, first married in 1991. It was an arranged marriage. In 1993, Kuljit, who did want to live in Karnal and wanted to return to her teaching career in Chandigarh, returned to her parental home in Chandigarh. Months later, she was shocked to learn that Ramandeep had obtained an ex parte divorce from the Karnal district court and got remarried to Aman Preet Kaur (name changed).

After arriving at a compromise in 1994 through the women’s cell of Chandigarh Police, under which she received Rs 42,000 from Ramandeep, Kuljit went her way and married a Chandigarh property dealer. They had a son in 1996. Ramandeep and Aman Preet have three children.

However, in 1997, Ramandeep and Kuljit began seeing each other again in 1997, unknown to their respective spouses. Their relationship continued until 2009, when they both decided that they should marry each other again.

Ramandeep obtained an ex parte divorce from Aman Preet, leaving her and their three children. Following this, Kuljit also divorced her second husband by mutual consent in 2010. Ramandeep and Kuljit got married in court in 2011.

Kuljit moved to Karnal in 2011 and started living with Ramandeep at her in-laws’ residence. But in 2013, Ramandeep suddenly left home. Kuljit approached the Karnal SSP to trace her husband. Alleging harassment by her in-laws in Karnal, Kuljit then moved back to her father’s home in Chandigarh. She learnt then that Ramandeep had returned to his Karnal home with his divorced second wife and their three children.

Ramandeep has told the court that he would accommodate Kuljit at a separate home in Karnal and not in his parental home. The case will come up for hearing again on July 18.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App