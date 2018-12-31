Govt extends AFSPA in Nagaland for six months

The Centre on Monday extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Nagaland for six more months, till July, contending that the whole state is in such “disturbed and dangerous condition” that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary. Under AFSPA, security forces have the powers to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior notice.

“Centre declares whole state to be a disturbed area for a period of six months with effect from December 30,” the government statement said. The extension comes despite demands from various activists and organisations in the Northeast as well as in Jammu and Kashmir for repealing AFSPA.

The declaration of Nagaland as “disturbed area” has been taken as killings, loot and extortion have been going on in various parts of the state which necessitated the action for the convenience of the security forces operating there,” PTI quoted a Home Ministry official as saying.

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades. It has not been withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 by Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor R N Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

