AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal

The AFSPA, which gives special powers to the Armed Forces, will remain in effect for six months from October 1, unless withdrawn earlier, the notification said.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiSep 26, 2026 06:47 AM IST
AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, AFSPA extended in parts of Nagaland, AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, AFSPA, Indian express news, current affairsIn Manipur, the MHA has extended the disturbed area declaration across the state, excluding areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations in five districts.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in specified areas of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal for another six months, according to Gazette notifications issued on Friday. This follows a review of the law and order situation there.

The AFSPA, which gives special powers to the Armed Forces, will remain in effect for six months from October 1, unless withdrawn earlier, the notification said.

In Manipur, the MHA has extended the disturbed area declaration across the state, excluding areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations in five districts.

In Nagaland, the AFSPA has been extended in nine districts: Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments