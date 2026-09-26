AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal

In Manipur, the MHA has extended the disturbed area declaration across the state, excluding areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations in five districts.

The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in specified areas of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal for another six months, according to Gazette notifications issued on Friday. This follows a review of the law and order situation there.

The AFSPA, which gives special powers to the Armed Forces, will remain in effect for six months from October 1, unless withdrawn earlier, the notification said.

In Manipur, the MHA has extended the disturbed area declaration across the state, excluding areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations in five districts.

In Nagaland, the AFSPA has been extended in nine districts: Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri.