African students attacked in Greater Noida: Sushma Swaraj speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Following the attack on four African students in Greater Noida, Union Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday morning spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the incident, after a foreign student pleaded with her for swift action saying that living in the area was becoming a “life threatening” issue. The chief minister assured her of a fair and impartial investigation into the matter. Earlier this morning, Swaraj in a series of tweets, had said that the government of India is “seized of the matter”, and were “taking immediate action”.

Sadiq – Government of India is seized of the matter. We are taking immediate action. https://t.co/SRdS2QGuj1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 28, 2017

I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 28, 2017

He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 28, 2017

During a candlelight protest march for a 17-year-old who died on Saturday, four Nigerian students were attacked, as locals alleged that the boy died after the Nigerians forced him to inhale drugs. The boy’s family has accused the Nigerian students of murder and are demanding their arrest.

“The protest had been taken out by residents of the area to demand the arrest of the five Nigerians for the death of the Class XII student. A section of those gathered in the area, however, attacked some Africans. We have video recordings of the entire protest and attack. Around five people who could be seen attacking them have been picked up. An FIR is being registered and we are identifying those behind the incident,” Dharmendra Singh, SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar said.

Swaraj had on Monday tweeted saying that she had asked the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a report on African students in Noida. Meanhile, an association of African students has asked the students to stay inside, and the police have deployed heavy security to prevent any further incidents of violence.

