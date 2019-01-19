African leader praises PM Modi for following Nehru’s foreign policy

At the inaugural session of the 9th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here on Friday, a representative of Kingdom of Morocco praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following the path of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in foreign policy.

Addressing the gathering, Rakiya Eddarhem, Secretary of State to the Ministry of Industry of Morocco, said India and Morocco enjoy “cordial relations that are century old. “His majesty of Morocco and your Honourable Prime Minister (Modi) have followed the same path as their predecessors,” she said and then admired Nehru as a “great leader” for his foreign policy in favour of world peace.

Eddarhem, who was among the 29 speakers at the inaugural ceremony, thanked India for having a “responsible foreign policy based on respect for legitimacy and territorial integrity of a state”.

Mathew Griswold Bevin, Governor Commonwealth, Kentucky, urged PM Modi to take “bold” initiatives in collaborating with the US. He said that a great opportunity is right before India and the US. The opportunity requires hard work and decisions that are not popular, he said, while adding that PM Modi was “capable of doing the hard work and taking the decisions that are not popular”.