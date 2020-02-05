Afifullah Khan quits, Mohammad Wasim Ali appointed AMU Proctor

Students had been protesting against alleged police “atrocities” in Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi. Students had been protesting against alleged police “atrocities” in Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi.

ALIGARH MUSLIM University (AMU) Proctor Afifullah Khan resigned on Tuesday and Mohammad Wasim Ali was appointed as the varsity’s Proctor after the former’s resignation was accepted by the vice-chancellor.

An official order, passed Tuesday, said, “Approved the appointment of Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, Department of Law as Proctor, AMU in addition to his own duties for a period of two years or until further orders.”

Speaking on Afifullah Khan’s resignation, AMU public relations officer Omar Peerzada said Khan resigned due to “personal reasons.” “His resignation was on his own request,” said Peerzada.

An FIR had been registered against student leaders Hamza Sufyan, Nadeem Ansari and five-six unidentified persons at Civil Lines police station on January 21 after the students allegedly misbehaved with Afifullah Khan. The FIR was lodged in connection with an incident on January 17 when a shoe was also shown at the proctor in protest against the varsity administration. The varsity administration had filed a complaint alleging misbehavior by some students, led by Sufyan and Ansari.

Students had been demanding the resignation of the proctor, V-C and other officials in connection with the incident on the varsity premises on December 15 last year when six students were seriously injured in an alleged police crackdown. Students were protesting against alleged police “atrocities” in Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi.

Reacting to the resignation, former AMU Students’ Union president said, “This is the beginning of the battle for us students. It is, in a way, a victory for us too. We have been protesting since December 15 demanding the resignation of proctor and other officials for their failure on December 15. The other officials like V-C, Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW) will also have to resign. And our protest against NRC and CAA will continue.”

Meanwhile, students of AMU held a condolence meeting on Tuesday evening over the death of a four-year-old who died after falling ill during protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and a woman who died in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest while protesting against CAA-NRC.

