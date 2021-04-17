Afghanistan needs double peace: EAM

Hours after Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib spoke to NSA Ajit Doval Friday morning and apprised him of the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the US’s decision to pull out, India on Friday said any political settlement in the war-ravaged country must be inclusive and should preserve the socio-economic and political gains of the past 19 years.

In an interactive session with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Mohib at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar said Afghanistan needs a “double peace”, that is peace within and peace around it. He asserted that India will do whatever is in its power and influence in relationship with its other neighbours to protect the best interests of the Afghan people.

Explained Close Watch India is looking very closely, and is deeply engaged with Kabul and all relevant stakeholders. For Delhi, a big worry has been that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into Kashmir. So getting the Afghan and Iranian top officials to discuss Afghanistan is part of Delhi’s strategy. It remains to be seen how these actors respond to India’s concerns.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has noted the decision of the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. “India remains engaged with the Afghan stakeholders and also our regional and international partners regarding next steps,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He said India is “deeply concerned” about the increase in violence and targeted killings in Afghanistan and has called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.