Afghanistan may see more turmoil: CDS Bipin Rawat

THE SITUATION in Afghanistan can change further and there could be more turmoil, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday. He also said that China will step into Afghanistan in the time to come.

Speaking at an event at India International Centre, Rawat said, “What is going to happen in Afghanistan, only time will tell. Let us wait and watch whether everything is moving the way people thought they will move.”

“Nobody thought the Taliban will take over the country so fast. What is going to happen in the future? You don’t know what is likely to happen in the future. There could be more turmoil and more changes, which cannot as of now be anticipated,” he said.

On the changing global geopolitical scenario, he said, “We are seeing some kind of a jointmanship between Sinic and Islamic civilisations. You can see China making friends with Iran, they are moving towards Turkey… And they will step into Afghanistan in the years to come…. Is that going to lead to a clash of civilisations with the Western civilisation?”

“We are heading back to a bipolar or multipolar world,” Rawat said. “What we are certainly seeing is more aggression on the part of nations. Specially, the one that is trying to go into the bipolar world… that is China. They are becoming more and more aggressive and we share land borders with them. Therefore, it is time for to start looking at our strategies, as to how we are going to deal with two borders, which are aggressive neighbours… Pakistan on the western front and China on the north.”