Three saroops of Guru Granth Sahib flown in, historical Af link on verge of breaking: Sikhs

In scenes that would forever be etched in the hearts and minds of the Sikh community following Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, three of last six saroops of the holy scripture, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, were flown in to India from the war-torn country.

The heartbreaking pictures of Sikh men carrying three saroops of the ‘Living Guru’ on their heads and walking barefoot inside Kabul airport went viral Monday.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib is more than just a holy scripture for the followers Sikhism. They consider it as their ‘Living Guru’ as it contains the Gurbani — the teachings of ten Gurus of Sikhism, including the founder Guru Nanak Dev.

One of the 46 Afghan Sikhs, who were evacuated Monday, told The Indian Express, “We are also carrying three saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib with us. We cannot leave our Guru behind when all of us are leaving the country. It is heartbreaking to see end of Sikhism in our country but we have no other option. We can’t leave behind the saroops as there would be no one left to do their sewa. We have packed them safely in suitcases.”

But the shifting of saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan is not something new that Afghan Sikhs have witnessed. Following the attack at Gurudwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul on March 25, 2020 — when an Islamic State gunman stormed inside and killed at least 25 Sikhs — seven such saroops from different gurdwaras of Afghanistan were shifted to India.

“There were 13 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in Afghanistan of which 7 were already shifted to India earlier. Three have been shifted today and now just 3 more remain in Afghanistan. Those too will be shifted soon,” said Chhabol Singh, member Karte Parwan gurdwara committee.