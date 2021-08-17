Afghanistan crisis: Indian Embassy in Kabul to be evacuated

Amid escalating tensions in Afghanistan, India Tuesday said that it has decided to evacuate its embassy staff in Kabul. “In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

The announcement came two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan. Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday completing their takeover of the country in a lightning offensive that saw provinces and warlords give up without a fight, days after the hasty withdrawal of US troops.

The Union Home Ministry also announced a new category of visa to fast-track the applications of Afghans who want to come to India in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. “The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul’s main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths. At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said. The evacuation operation resumed this morning at Kabul airport.

On Monday, the MEA had said that it was monitoring the situation “on a constant basis at high levels” and is “in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities”. “The Government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan,” Bagchi said in a statement.