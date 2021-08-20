‘Go to Afghanistan’: BJP leader tells journalist when asked about rising fuel prices

A BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh stoked a controversy after he advised a journalist to “go to Afghanistan” when asked about inflation and rising fuel prices.

Ramratan Payal, who is the district unit chief of the party in Katni, said that questions are being asked about petrol prices at a time when the third wave of the Covid-19 is looming in the country.

“Go to Taliban. Petrol is being sold at Rs 50 per litre in Afghanistan. Nobody is even asking for it there. At least we have safety here (India). India has already faced two Covid waves and the third one is about to come,” the BJP leader is heard saying in a video that has now gone viral.

Further, the BJP leader is also heard advising the journalist to “realise the kind of situation the country is in” and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “controlling the situation”.

“You are a reputed journalist. Do you even realise the kind of situation the country is in? How Modi ji is controlling the situation. He is still giving free ration to 80 crore people. Can anyone else give?” he asked.

Ironically, neither the BJP leader nor his supporters were seen wearing masks or following the social distancing protocol.

Reacting to the remarks, Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee said public representatives making ‘irresponsible comments is shameful’.

“In a tweet, he said: “The insensitivity with which @BJP4India leaders treat national as well as international issues, shows how HARMFUL these leaders are for the progress of our nation. Public representatives making such irresponsible comments is shameful!”

According to media reports, another BJP MLA in Bihar had given similar advice to those critical of the government or questing rising prices.

“It (situation in Afghanistan) won’t have any impact on India but those who feel scared here can go there… petrol and diesel are cheaper,” Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, MLA from the Bisfi constituency had reportedly said in a jibe to critics.