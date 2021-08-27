Afghan Sikhs, Hindus wait after blasts, Taliban gunfire

The fate of around 210 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, who were scheduled to be airlifted to India, hung in balance on Thursday after two explosions were reported near Kabul’s airport.

The Pentagon has so far said that some civilians and US service members are among casualties, even as a Taliban official said that at least 13 people were killed in the blast, including children, and many Taliban guards were wounded.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Kulwinder Singh, who along with other Afghan Sikhs and Hindus took shelter at Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan in Kabul, confirmed that all of them were safe. “None of us were on the way to the airport or at the spot when the explosions happened,” he said.

Since Wednesday, a batch of at least 140 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, have been trying to reach Kabul airport in order to be evacuated to Delhi by air. The group, however, had to return to the gurdwara at around 2 am on Thursday after a bus ferrying them came under gunfire near the airport. No one was injured and all the members of the group returned safely to the gurdwara.

With explosions killing people outside the airport now, the group members said that their wait to return to India may become prolonged. Despite a distance of just 10km from the airport, their journey back to India felt like an “eternity” in waiting, they said.

“We were traveling in seven buses and also carrying two saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. We had to board an evacuation plane…There were long queues outside the airport and then suddenly the firing started… we decided to return back to the gurdwara after trying in vain to get to the airport for 12 hours. Now with the explosions happening near the airport, there is no information if there will be any evacuation flight for us,” one of the Afghan Sikhs said.

In a statement, the US-based United Sikhs, said, “Earlier today (Wednesday), with assistance from teams on the ground, an attempt was made by a caravan of nine mini-buses to make their way to the north gate of the Kabul International Airport, which is under the control of the American forces. The initial attempt was unsuccessful due to skirmishes between American forces and the Taliban fighters. The caravan retreated to a temporary safe location. A second attempt was made late in the evening and early morning hours to reach the North Gate. The caravan, that was ferrying dozens of women and children, came under gunfire as it approached the airport. At least one vehicle was hit, but thankfully no one was injured.”