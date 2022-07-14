Another batch of 21 Afghan Sikhs, Hindus to land in Delhi today

Another batch of 21 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus will land in Delhi on Thursday as the evacuation and shifting of Afghan minorities to India continues.

A commercial flight from Kabul, operated by Kam Air, will arrive at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 on Thursday, ferrying 21 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, including an infant, said Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum. “An infant who has been facilitated without a visa is also part of the group,” he said.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), in coordination with Indian World Forum and Government of India, is facilitating the evacuation of distressed Afghan minorities. The SGPC is bearing the airfare and will also provide aid to legitimate people seeking rehabilitation in India.

Officials of SGPC and Afghan Hindu and Sikh community leaders will be present at the airport to receive them. After their arrival, they will proceed to Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, 130 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs still remain in Afghanistan and about 60 applications are still pending with the Government of India for issuance of visas.