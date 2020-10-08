scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Hathras case

Afghan reconciliation chair meets NSA Ajit Doval, discusses peace talks

Doval was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief Gen M M Naravane, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and Joint Secretry (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) in MEA, J P Singh among others.

Written by Shubhajit Roy | New Delhi | October 8, 2020 1:30:24 am
nsa ajit doval news, financial fraud, digital payment, cyber crime, covid-19 pandemic, work from home, kerala police, india news, indian expressNSA Ajit Doval

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan, met NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed the peace process in the war-torn country.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Doval was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief Gen M M Naravane, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and Joint Secretry (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) in MEA, J P Singh among others.

“Had a constructive discussion with Ajit Doval, the NSA of India. We discussed the Afghan Peace Process, & the talks in Doha. He assured me of India’s full support for the peace efforts, & that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India,” Abdullah tweeted.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“He further stated that his country is in favor an independent, democratic, sovereign & peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate.

“I thanked India for the invitation, its continued support for Afghanistan, & its constructive role in peace efforts,” he tweeted.

Abdullah, who reached Delhi on Tuesday, will also meet External Affairs minister S Jaishankar.

During his stay, he will exchange views with the Indian leadership on the Afghan peace process, peace talks in Doha, regional support for the process, and overall bilateral relations between the two countries.

Abdullah, before reaching India, had stated: ‘India is a strategic partner of Afghanistan, & has continuously supported the government & people of Afghanistan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 07: Latest News

Advertisement