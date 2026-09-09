In Jharkhand’s draft electoral roll: 3 Afghan nationals

According to officials, the three cases were detected during the process of verification of documents submitted for inclusion of names in the electoral roll in Jamshedpur East. (AI Generated Photo)

Three people identified as Afghan nationals were allegedly found in the draft electoral roll in Jamshedpur during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, prompting the Election Commission to conduct a district-level probe.

According to officials, the three cases were detected during the process of verification of documents submitted for inclusion of names in the electoral roll in Jamshedpur East. Arnav Mishra, SDO and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Jamshedpur East, said all three had submitted passports as their supporting documents during the SIR process.

“Passports are among the 11 documents valid for the SIR. They submitted their passports as their primary documents. When the passports were sent to the passport office for verification, it was found that they were not valid and that the persons were Afghan nationals,” Mishra said.