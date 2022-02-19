scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Afghan Hindu-Sikh delegation meets PM Modi

A large number of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been living in India, and the Indian government recently evacuated many of them following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 19, 2022 4:15:44 pm
Glimpses from the interaction with Hindu and Sikh refugees who came from Afghanistan. (Modi/Twitter)

A delegation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday.

A large number of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been living in India, and the Indian government recently evacuated many of them following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The Modi government has often asserted its commitment to the minorities of Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution, especially from the Talibans.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
