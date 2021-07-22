Pak denial of abduction of Afghan envoy’s daughter is a new low: MEA

India Thursday described the abduction of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad as a “very shocking” incident and said Pakistan is “stooping to a new low” with its denial of the victim’s account.

Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted, held and assaulted by unidentified men in Islamabad last Friday.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has claimed that Alikhil was not abducted while suggesting a “conspiracy” linked to India.

“This is a very shocking incident,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing, while pointing out that it is a matter involving Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“However, since the Pakistan Interior Minister has dragged India into it, I would only like to say that even by their standards, Pakistan’s denial of the victim’s account is stooping to a new low,” he said.

Two days after the incident, the Afghan government recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Islamabad over concerns relating to their safety and security.

Bagchi said: “As regards the security of the Indian High Commission and our personnel in Pakistan, I would not like to get into specific security-related measures.”