Afghan cadets at IMA to continue training: MoS

WITH UNCERTAINTY looming over the future of 82 Afghan cadets undergoing training at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday said he was aware of their current state of mind. The cadets will continue with their training, and the government will look into the matter later according to the policy it formulates, he said.

“They are undergoing training at present. They themselves are worried. I heard that. I have not spoken to them but I asked [authorities] about it. I was told that they and their parents [in Afghanistan] are worried. They are good people. They will take training and we will look into it later as per whatever policy the government formulates,” Bhatt, who visited the IMA last week, said on the sidelines of a press conference.

IMA Dehradun PRO Lt Col Himani Pant said, “Training of the cadets is continuing normally as per the routine. Officers speak to them regularly just like we hold interaction and counseling with each cadet.”

At the press conference, Bhatt also spoke about the Char Dham Devasthanam Board, formed under the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019, which is facing protest from a section of stakeholders of the Char Dham shrines. He said if the government introduces an Act but the public sentiment is against it, the government should review that provision.

“It was formed by our government, with good intentions. But if public sentiment went against it, they lost trust or we could not convince them, then it will be improvised in future. We will try to convince. But if still public sentiments are not in its favour, we can review it [Act].”