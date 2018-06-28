Affordable Home Loans: ‘Two out of five loan applicants lack income proofs’

Meanwhile, the quantum of homes supplied directly by the real-estate builders is highest in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the quantum of homes supplied directly by the real-estate builders is highest in Gujarat.

At 40 per cent, Gujarat has the highest quantum of home loan seekers in the country with either “no-income proofs” or “cash salaries” in the affordable housing segment, said Deo Shankar Tripathi, the CEO of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, a housing finance company. The company is backed by the World Bank through equity participation of International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Speaking with The Indian Express on Wednesday, Tripathi said, “In Gujarat, the number of home loan seekers without an income proof is as high as 40 per cent of our total customer-base in the state. This figure stands at 30 per cent for the rest of the country.”

Aadhar Housing Finance has disbursed Rs 900 crore loans to 12,500 customers in the state, since it began operations here in 2014. Most of these disbursements are for affordable housing, where the average ticket size of the loans stands at Rs 8 lakh across the country and Rs 7.25 lakh in Gujarat. “We plan to disburse Rs 600 crore home loans in Gujarat this year, that is 10 per cent of the proposed disbursals (Rs 6,000 crore) planned for 2018-19,” the official added.

“The percentage of home loan seekers without income proofs is as high as 50 per cent in cities like Surat. Here, there is a large number of migrant workers who relocate near their workplace and seek home loans for 1 BHK. We call them no-income proof or people with cash salaries,” Tripathi said.

In Rajkot, there are about 35 per cent customers with no-income proof, followed by 30 per cent customers in Ahmedabad.

According to Tripathi, apart from contractual workers in South Gujarat, this profile of loan seekers includes self-employed workers. Home loans are provided to customers from the salaried segment at a 10.75 per cent rate of interest. At 13.5 per cent, this rate is higher for those without an income-proof.

Meanwhile, the quantum of homes supplied directly by the real-estate builders is highest in Gujarat. “Compared to other states, organised supply of affordable homes is the highest in Gujarat, where 90 per cent of the supply comes directly from the builder,” said Tripathi.

According to Aadhar Housing Finance, 61 per cent of home loans customers in the country seek finance for “self-constructed properties.”

