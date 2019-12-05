Affidavit case: Fadnavis gets exemption from appearance, next hearing on Jan 4

During the hearing Wednesday, however, Fadnavis’s lawyer Uday Dable filed an application seeking exemption from appearance on the ground that the BJP leader was not able to attend the hearing “due to some unavoidable circumstances”. During the hearing Wednesday, however, Fadnavis’s lawyer Uday Dable filed an application seeking exemption from appearance on the ground that the BJP leader was not able to attend the hearing “due to some unavoidable circumstances”.

A Nagpur court Wednesday granted former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis exemption from appearance for the day in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in his 2014 election affidavit. The court fixed January 4, 2020, as the next date of hearing in the case.

Satish Uke, a local lawyer, had moved the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) court against Fadnavis for not mentioning two criminal cases registered against Fadnavis in 1996 and1998 in his poll affidavit and had sought the cancellation of his subsequent election in 2014.

The JMFC court had then granted relief to Fadnavis and dismissed Uke’s contention. Uke had then moved sessions court that had set aside the JMFC order and asked the lower court to hear Uke’s plea again. Fadnavis had then moved the high court, which set aside the sessions court order. Subsequently, Uke had challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court, which set aside the HC order a couple of months ago and directed that the case be heard again in JMFC court.

Accordingly, the first hearing in the matter was held last month and judge S D Mehta had directed Fadnavis to appear before it on December 4.

During the hearing Wednesday, however, Fadnavis’s lawyer Uday Dable filed an application seeking exemption from appearance on the ground that the BJP leader was not able to attend the hearing “due to some unavoidable circumstances”. When Uke opposed the plea, Dable argued that his client was a well-known person and that his identity was not concealed. He also said since he (Dable) was representing Fadnavis as a lawyer, there should be no doubts about his (Fadnavis’) intentions.

While Uke sought an earlier date for the next hearing, Dable sought a later date, arguing that Fadnavis had become Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and had a lot of preparatory work to do for the upcoming winter session, set to begin on December 16.

The court agreed to grant an exemption for the day but directed Fadnavis to remain present on the next date, which the court fixed as January 4.

Asked if Fadnavis would remain present in the court on January 4, Dable told mediapersons that he won’t be able to say anything in that regard today.

