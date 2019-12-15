After CAB, Prashant Kishor attacks BJP on nationwide NRC, calls it ‘demonetisation of citizenship’

JDU vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor JDU vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor

Amid protests over the newly-enacted Citizenship law, JDU vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor Sunday took another dig at the BJP, calling the exercise of nation-wide NRC a “demonetisation of citizenship”. Kishor made the remark in an apparent reference to the Narendra Modi government’s decision to scrap overnight Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in 2016.

“The idea of nationwide NRC is equivalent to demonetisation of citizenship….invalid till you prove it otherwise. The biggest sufferers would be the poor and the marginalised…we know from the experience!!#NotGivingUp,” Kishor tweeted on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Kishor said JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is against nationwide NRC as it is “discriminatory” when implemented alongside Citizenship Act.

“Nitish Kumar is with the party’s (JD-U’s) earlier stand of saying no to NRC. NRC with CAB is dangerous. If there is no NRC, CAB per se is okay. The CM said CAB is a Bill to give citizenship, but if it is linked with NRC, it becomes discriminatory,” he told reporters after a meeting that lasted for two hours.

Since the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Kishor has been vocal about his apprehensions with the legislation. “Disappointed with the JD(U) whose constitution… carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and (whose)leadership… is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals,” he tweeted.

Kishor had reportedly offered to resign during the meeting with Nitish Kumar. The chief minister, however, shot down the proposal. After the meeting, Kishor said his personal stand on the CAB remained unchanged.

Home Minister Amit Shah has aggressively advocated for implementing NRC across the country. He has also said the government would drive out all “illegal immigrants” before 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Supporting the CAB in both Houses, the JD(U) had said the Bill was not discriminatory, because it was not going to hurt Indian Muslims.

The Citizenship law will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014. It leaves out Muslims.

