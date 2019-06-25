AES deaths: Supreme Court asks Centre, Bihar to report on medical care and sanitation

The Supreme Court on Monday said that a petition on the deaths of over 120 children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) raised questions of “grave concern” and sought responses from the UP, Bihar governments as well as the Centre about the status of public medical care facilities, nutrition and sanitation.

Advertising

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai gave them seven days to file their replies.

“The writ petition raises issues of grave concern and importance relating to public medical care facilities, nutrition and sanitation/hygiene. The respondents will file their response within seven days specifically dealing with the question of public medical care facilities, nutrition and sanitation/hygiene,” the court said adding it will hear the matter after 10 days.

The PIL was filed by advocate Manohar Pratap. The court sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government after it was pointed out during the hearing that AES death had occurred in that state too last year.

Explained | What causes AES? What makes Bihar so vulnerable?

Advertising

The petitioner alleged that the deaths of children due to AES was “a direct result of negligence and inaction on the part of the respective state governments of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Union of India in handling the epidemical situation which arises every year due…”

Also Read | Bihar’s AES crisis: ‘Heat, humidity, malnutrition make Muzaffarpur susceptible’

“Reports show that there is acute shortage of doctors, medical facilities, intensive care units and other medical equipment in the hospitals in nearby areas and children are dying in hospitals due to lack of required facilities,” it said and sought directions from the top court.