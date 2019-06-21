AES crisis: Centre sends advanced ambulances, medical team to Bihar

Even as the toll from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rose to 136 on Thursday, the Centre deployed eight advanced life support ambulances (ALS) in AES-affected districts of Bihar.

Advertising

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also mentioned the steps the Centre was taking to combat the problem. A Central team of 10 pediatricians and five paramedics has also been deployed to work in coordination with the state government, he said.

“The state government has started a social audit along with an active case finding campaign through house-to-house surveys and moving prospective patients to the nearest PHC for early intervention. Surprise checks are also being conducted at PHCs by the Senior Deputy Collectors… early morning inspection of Anganwadi Centres is also being undertaken by SDCs and Child development Project Officers… They are also distributing ORS to each house in affected villages,” he said.

An ICMR team of experts has been deployed at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) hospital for making the virology lab operational at the earliest, he further said. The multi-disciplinary team deployed earlier is reviewing all the case records of AES patients, admitted and treated in 2019.

Meanwhile, expressing serious concern over the “deplorable public health infrastructure” in the country, the NHRC Thursday issued notices to the Centre and all states and Union Territories. —(With PTI inputs)