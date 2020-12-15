scorecardresearch
PM Modi, others condole death of eminent scientist Roddam Narasimha

As a scientist, an author and a teacher, Narasimha has left an outstanding mark in the science field. Among the many honours bestowed upon for his contributions, he was awarded the highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 2013.

By: Express News Service | Bangalore | December 15, 2020 1:44:37 pm
Roddam Narasimha, roddam narasimha scientistCalling him an outstanding scientist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter said, "Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry". (Basavaraj S Bommai/Twitter)

A renowned aerospace scientist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Roddam Narasimha, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Bangalore. The scientist, who was 87 years old, suffered a brain haemorrhage on December 8.

Among the many honours bestowed upon for his contributions to the field of science, Roddam Narasimha was awarded the highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 2013. After the news of his death, several political figures have poured out respects for him and have lauded his contributions as a fluid dynamicist.

President Ram Nath Kovind referred to his demise as “a huge loss to the field of science and technology” and said the scientist was “an authority in fluid dynamics”.

Calling him an outstanding scientist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter said, “Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry”.

Roddam Narasimha has donned multiple academic hats. From 1962 to 1999, he was a Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He also served as Chairman of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru for 14 years.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Twitter, “He played a major role in the development of our Light Combat Aircraft, #Tejas”.

Remembering an interaction with Narasimha, Karnataka MP Jairam Ramesh said the scientist was “active till the very end”. He followed the footsteps of the great mathematician and aerospace engineer Satish Dhawan, Ramesh added.

From former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar to Union Minister Som Prakash, several politicians from Karnataka as well as from across the country expressed their thoughts and gratitude for Narasimha and his invaluable contributions.

