PM Modi, others condole death of eminent scientist Roddam Narasimha

A renowned aerospace scientist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Roddam Narasimha, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Bangalore. The scientist, who was 87 years old, suffered a brain haemorrhage on December 8.

Among the many honours bestowed upon for his contributions to the field of science, Roddam Narasimha was awarded the highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 2013. After the news of his death, several political figures have poured out respects for him and have lauded his contributions as a fluid dynamicist.

President Ram Nath Kovind referred to his demise as “a huge loss to the field of science and technology” and said the scientist was “an authority in fluid dynamics”.

Demise of eminent aerospace scientist Shri Roddam Narasimha is huge loss to the world of science and technology. An authority in fluid dynamics, he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and many other awards and recognitions. My condolences to his family and his associates. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2020

Calling him an outstanding scientist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter said, “Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry”.

Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India’s tradition of knowledge and enquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2020

Roddam Narasimha has donned multiple academic hats. From 1962 to 1999, he was a Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He also served as Chairman of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru for 14 years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Twitter, “He played a major role in the development of our Light Combat Aircraft, #Tejas”.

Remembering an interaction with Narasimha, Karnataka MP Jairam Ramesh said the scientist was “active till the very end”. He followed the footsteps of the great mathematician and aerospace engineer Satish Dhawan, Ramesh added.

From former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar to Union Minister Som Prakash, several politicians from Karnataka as well as from across the country expressed their thoughts and gratitude for Narasimha and his invaluable contributions.

Padma Vibhushan Sri #RoddamNarasimha Ji has made a significant mark in the field of aerospace & fluid dynamics! Deeply pained by the demise of an outstanding scientist, who contributed immensely to the field of science & innovation in India. Condolences to his family!#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QaZDnFzo2E — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) December 15, 2020

Deeply Saddened by the demise of the towering figure of aerospace science, Padma Vibhushan Prof #RoddamNarasimha Ji. His contribution to Indian science is remarkable. My condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. #OmShanti🙏 — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) December 15, 2020

