Aero India: US Air Force’s F-35 debuts at Yelahanka Air Force Station

Two F-35s of the United States Air Force (USAF) made their entry into the skies of Bengaluru on the inaugural day of Aero India Monday. Developed by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is said to be one of the most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft in the world. Sources in the government said that F-35 fighter jets have landed in India for the first time.

The two fighter jets arrived at Yelahanka Air Force Station after their respective journeys from Hill Air Force Base in Utah and Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. The two aircraft have been put on static display.

See Gallery | India’s military might on display at Aero India 2023

The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet used by the US Navy have been put on the static display. This was one of the major attractions for the visitors who were seen taking selfies with the aircraft in the background.

In addition to the F-35, an F-16 Falcon will conduct flying demonstrations till February 17.

The Russian defence industry at the Aero show is displaying an Orlan series of drones that were used to target Ukrainian armed forces. Su-57E multirole fighter jet is also one of the fighter aircraft designed for the execution of a wide range of combat tasks while operating against aerial, ground, and surface targets both during the day and night.

The visitors were enthralled to see the aerial demonstrations by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) made Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

The event aims to promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). (Express Photo by Jithendra M) The event aims to promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation. The formation was led by LCA Tejas flanked by two Hindustan Turbo Trainers, two Intermediate Jet Trainers, and HAWK-i.

Advertisement

The scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42 is the ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training equipped with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) along with Fly by Wire control (FBW) system. The stall displaying HLFT-42 was one of the primary attractions on Day 1 of the Aero India show.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team called the ‘ambassadors of the Indian Air Force’ is a nine-aircraft aerobatic team. The team enthralled spectators with a precise display of skills inviting loud cheers and applause.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day Aero India 2023. With 811 exhibitors, including 701 Indian and 11 foreign, this is said to be the largest Aero India show till now.