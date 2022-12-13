Aero India 2023: Ticket prices unchanged for Indian nationals

After a subdued edition of Aero India was held in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of the event is all set to be organised in Bengaluru in a grand manner between February 13 and 17, 2023.

The show will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, where the biennial air show has been hosted ever since its first edition in 1996.

According to details shared on the Aero India 2023 website, business tickets will be priced at Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals. These ticket prices have not been raised since the last edition.

Passes for both the exhibition and air display viewing area (ADVA) will be available at a cost of Rs 2,500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. The ticket price for Indian nationals remains unchanged, but there has been a slight hike in the price of the passes for foreign nationals. The passes were priced at $40 in 2021.

Passes for the ADVA are priced at Rs 1,000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. Further, exhibitors who make their bookings before December 31, can avail of a discount.

The first three days of the show are reserved for business visitors only while the last two are open to the general public.