scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Aero India 2023: Ticket prices unchanged for Indian nationals

The show will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, where the biennial air show has been hosted ever since its first edition in 1996.

The first three days of the show are reserved for business visitors only while the last two are open to the general public. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ file)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

After a subdued edition of Aero India was held in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of the event is all set to be organised in Bengaluru in a grand manner between February 13 and 17, 2023.

The show will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, where the biennial air show has been hosted ever since its first edition in 1996.

According to details shared on the Aero India 2023 website, business tickets will be priced at Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals. These ticket prices have not been raised since the last edition.

Passes for both the exhibition and air display viewing area (ADVA) will be available at a cost of Rs 2,500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. The ticket price for Indian nationals remains unchanged, but there has been a slight hike in the price of the passes for foreign nationals. The passes were priced at $40 in 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests

Passes for the ADVA are priced at Rs 1,000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. Further, exhibitors who make their bookings before December 31, can avail of a discount.

The first three days of the show are reserved for business visitors only while the last two are open to the general public.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 07:00:36 pm
Next Story

‘Winter weight gain is not a myth’; here’s how you can avoid it

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close