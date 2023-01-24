731 exhibitors register for Aero India 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews preparations

As many as 731 exhibitors have registered for the 14th edition of Aero India, India’s premier global aviation trade fair, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17, the defence ministry said Tuesday.

The five-day event on the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’ will be organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka where a Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the theme ‘Shared Prosperity Through Enhanced Engagement in Defence (SPEED)’ and a CEOs Roundtable will be among the marquee events. An air show will be organised on all five days of the event and various pacts will be signed at a separate Manthan start-up event and Bandhan ceremony during Aero India 2023.

“The events have been restructured with focus on increasing defence exports and forging partnerships rather than merely import of weapons/equipment,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

At the apex committee meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparations for the event. He exhorted all the stakeholders to ensure foolproof arrangements for the participants. “He said, Aero India 2023 will not just be an event, but a display of the growing prowess of the defence and aerospace sector and the rise of a strong & self-reliant ‘New India’,” the statement quoted him.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh reviewed the preparations of forthcoming Aero India during apex committee meeting held in New Delhi today. 14th edition of the show will be held in Bengaluru between February 13-17, 2023.

Read more here: https://t.co/BOabQFwlQk@giridhararamane pic.twitter.com/78F5xFII8Q — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 24, 2023

The minister said the Indian defence industry is going through a transformational phase and the active participation of the private sector is the biggest catalyst to that change. “Not just the private sector, but R&D establishments and academia are also working together with the government. Aero India is a medium to provide a platform to all the stakeholders to jointly strengthen the defence and aerospace sector and contribute to nation building,” he added.

बेंगलूरू में हमने Aero India-2021 को, दुनिया के पहले hybrid Aero Show के रूप में सुरक्षित और सफलतापूर्वक आयोजित किया था। इसमें कर्नाटक राज्य की निश्चित ही बड़ी महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका थी और इसके लिए मैं राज्य सरकार की सराहना करता हूँ: श्री @rajnathsingh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) January 24, 2023

He said while Aero India is a business event, it also aims to strengthen India’s relations with other countries, while underlining the importance of these events for the business ecosystem of the states in which they are organised as well as available opportunities.

Aero India 2023 | Ticket prices unchanged for Indian nationals

He added that the event is shaping Karnataka as an epicentre of aviation and aerospace industry, describing the state as one of the leading ones which contribute to the economic growth of the country. “The state is known for its skilled manpower and robust defence manufacturing ecosystem. It is a preferred centre for manufacturing and R&D activities for domestic & multinational defence and aviation companies,” he said.