Advisory after review of covid situation: States cautious, Karnataka makes masks must indoors

Ramping up testing, genome sequencing of positive samples, ordering local authorities to be on alert and recommending Covid-appropriate behaviour are some of the measures being taken by states amid worries over the spread of the Omicron variant that has caused a new surge in Covid-19 cases in China. Moreover, Karnataka has made wearing masks mandatory indoors and in closed spaces. Here are what some of the states are doing:

Karnataka: The state government on Thursday released guidelines making it mandatory to wear face masks indoors and in closed spaces like pubs, bars, restaurants, malls, offices, buses and trains. All those with symptoms of respiratory illnesses have been asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately. Officials have been directed to expedite the booster dose vaccination.

People wearing masks in a market on Thursday, Dec 22, 2022 (Representational/PTI photo) People wearing masks in a market on Thursday, Dec 22, 2022 (Representational/PTI photo)

Kerala: After a high-level meeting of officials, Health Minister Veena George said all districts have been told to strengthen surveillance. Number of tests would be increased and genomic sequencing of positive cases would be held. She said there would not be any curb on Christmas-New Year celebrations.

Maharashtra: CM Shinde reviewed the Covid situation in the state. He directed all guardian ministers to ensure that health facilities are ready in their respective districts. He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the five point programme of — test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour— is followed.

Gujarat: Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that owing to the immunity developed in India in general, and Gujarat in particular, following vaccination drives, “a situation has been created whereby we can live peacefully”. However, he said everyone follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and directed officials to monitor the new variant, conduct genome sequencing of fresh cases and ramp up testing.

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister M K Stalin directed officials to screen all passengers arriving to the state at the international airport in Chennai for Covid symptoms. The CM appealed to the public not to panic over the Omicron outbreak in China and said the Tamil Nadu government is fully geared up to protect the people. He called for strict compliance of the standard guidelines for Covid management.

West Bengal: In a meeting with district chief medical officers, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi said those who have not completed their vaccination should arrange to do so, and that hospitals should stock enough testing kits.

Health officials in India on Wednesday advised citizens to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus within India. (Photo: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya) Health officials in India on Wednesday advised citizens to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus within India. (Photo: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya)

Jharkhand: Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Arun Kumar Singh has issued a letter to all deputy commissioners on December 21 ordering them to gear up for the “whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid-19” to track the variants.

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the concerned officials and directed them to start a campaign to administer booster doses across the state. The officials are directed to set up camps from Friday itself. All districts have been directed to make control rooms operational and conduct genome sequencing of all new Covid cases.

Odisha: The government has asked district collectors to gear up for disease surveillance and genome sequencing of positive samples. State health secretary Shalini Pandit asked the collectors and health authorities to follow tracking, treating, contact tracing, vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour scrupulously.

Rajasthan: The state Health Department wrote a letter on Thursday to the Chief Medical and Health Officers in all the districts to ensure regular screening and door-to-door surveys to identify people who are suffering from influenza-like illnesses. The order said samples tests should be taken from all suspected patients.