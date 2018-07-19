Advisories to states, Union minister Kiren Rijiju says: Over 1 lakh rape cases in 3 years

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Source: Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Source: Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

UNION MINISTER of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 1,10,333 rape cases were registered from 2014 to 2016. In a written reply, he said 38,947 rape cases were registered in 2016, 34,651 in 2015 and 36,735 in 2014. A total of 3,38,954 cases of crime against women were registered in 2016, 3,29,243 in 2015 and 3,39,457 in 2014, he said.

“The government has issued advisories to states and UTs to take measures for prevention of crimes against women, stressing on mandatory registration of FIRs, providing online complaint filing system, increasing representation of women in police, gender sensitisation of police, deployment of special mahila police volunteers, activating victim compensation fund, setting up of anti-human trafficking units. A separate portal for cyber crime against women and children has been commenced,” he said.

Rijiju said the government has also undertaken a project for developing an ‘emergency response support system’, based on a pan-India 24×7 helpline number 112, accessible through call/ SMS/ email/ panic button. The home ministry is also working on a national database of sexual offenders to facilitate investigation, he said.

Replying to another question, the government said a recent survey, which listed India as the world’s most dangerous country for women, was based on “perception” and “flawed methodology”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App