Advani renominated as chairman of Lok Sabha ethics panel

Senior BJP leader LK Advani has been renominated as the chairman of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha. (File Photo) Senior BJP leader LK Advani has been renominated as the chairman of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha. (File Photo)

Senior BJP leader L K Advani has been renominated as the chairman of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The Committee examines complaints related to any unethical conduct by members of the Lower House. The committee can also initiate suo motu investigation into matters related to unethical conduct of a member and make recommendations.

Former Uttarakhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” of the BJP was renamed the chairman of the Lok Sabha Committee on Government Assurances. Chandrakant Khaire of the Shiv Sena was reappointed as the chairman of the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table. BJP’s Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi has been given another term as the chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation. P Karunakaran of the CPI(M) will continue serving as the chairman of the Committee on Absence of Members from the Sittings of the House.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App