Advani ji perfectly sums up true essence of BJP: PM Modi on veteran’s blog 

Endorsing veteran BJP leader LK Advani’s views written on a blog ahead of the party’s foundation day on April 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the party patriarch “perfectly summed up the true essence of BJP”.

Advertising

“Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it,” PM Modi tweeted along with an attachment of his blog.

Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it. https://t.co/xScWuuDuMq — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2019

His comments came hours after Advani, in the blog, claimed that the guiding principle of his life has been “Nation first, party next, self last” and said the saffron party had never regarded those with a different political stand as its “enemies” or “anti-national”.

Advani, who has been replaced by BJP chief Amit Shah for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, further mentioned in his post that the party was committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level. Barring 1996 Lok Sabha polls, the Gandhinagar seat was won by Advani six times since 1991.

ALSO READ | Advani: BJP never regarded those with a different political stand as ‘anti-national’

The BJP patriarch’s views assumed significance at a time when the BJP under PM Modi and Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India’s enemies like Pakistan. Many BJP leaders have also often used terms like “anti-national” to target opposition leaders.

With PTI inputs