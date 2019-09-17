Advanced Ultra Super Critical Thermal Plant: Project being developed on mission mode, says R Chidambaram

The project to develop “Advanced Ultra Super Critical Thermal Plant”, a relatively cleaner coal-based technology compared to other plants with regard to carbon emissions, is being worked upon on a mission mode, said former principal scientific advisor R Chidambaram on Monday. This is in line with efforts being taken by the government to tackle climate change.

“The cabinet committee on economic affairs approved this research project in August 2016 with an estimated cost of Rs 1,554 crore,” he said, adding that “the two direct measures of development for us are per capita energy consumption and female literacy. Female literacy correlates strongly with infant mortality and birth rate”.

“While all energy options are important for India, the electricity consumption growth must also reflect our concern for climate change,” he added. In the next few decades, many coal-based thermal plants will be developed. A consortium of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and National Thermal Power Corporation has been formed through principal scientific advisor’s office, he said.

“Seventeen sustainable development goals defined by United Nations is a beginning for us. We want India to become a knowledge economy… be able to appropriate knowledge from all over the world. The foundation of super structure technology is provided by basic research,” Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram was speaking at the ‘National Conference on India in Space and Nuclear Energy’, hosted at Nehru Science Centre on the occasion of the birth centenary of scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

Reminiscing about her father, noted choreographer Mallika Sarabhai said, “Papa never thought we were too young to share what his vision was, what was the kind of India he wanted.” She said that he was a proud president of nuclear non-proliferation group and was concerned that nuclear energy would fall into the hands of wrong people for the wrong use. “At the crossroads at which humanity stands today, we need to rethink that,” she said.

Padmabhushan Dr S M Chitre shared memories of his association with Sarabhai, including when Sarabhai asked him to return to the country after his education abroad. “We Indians tend to work individually. I see people work in groups, but small immediate ones. They don’t realise that you cannot make the kind of impact worldwide. Why don’t we fuse together and allow a confluence (of disciplines),” he asked.

Former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar discussed the developments done by the space organisation in line with Sarabhai’s vision.