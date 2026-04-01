Adulterated Osmania biscuits, fake paneer, rotten eggs: What Hyderabad’s crackdown on eateries has revealed

Not even Hyderabad’s iconic Osmania biscuits are safe from adulteration. As the Hyderabad Police’s H-FAST (Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Teams) conduct raids across the city, the extent of food adulteration in a city known for its delicacies is emerging, stunning officials and citizens alike.
“Food adulteration is not just a crime. It is a silent, deadly attack on every household. From the biscuits and ice creams we lovingly give our children to everyday essentials like ginger-garlic paste, tea powder, milk, and curd, adulterators are poisoning the very food we trust. The scale and brazenness of these acts are deeply alarming,” Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said in a statement.
In the past few days, during 61 raids, teams found ginger-garlic paste being manufactured using spoiled ginger and garlic, acetic acid, synthetic food colour, and stored in drums exposed to dust and flies in Rajendranagar. In two illegal bakeries in Mailardevpally and Gudimalkapur, Osmania biscuits were manufactured using adulterated ingredients and stored under unhygienic conditions.
At Bharath Nagar, officials found spoiled frozen chicken wings stored in unhygienic conditions. An ice-cream unit in Musheerabad was found to be using expired flavouring agents and substandard synthetic colours. At Katedan, a unit was found to be using rotten eggs and hazardous chemicals – sodium benzoate, sorbic acid, and PGPR liquid – to prepare cakes and buns. One unit in Begum Bazar was found repackaging low-quality coconut powder under branded labels.
The adulterated products were being sold in bulk quantities to catering services, hotels, and other customers. (Photo: Screengrabs from Video on X/@hydcitypolice)
Across the 61 raids, officials found fake ginger-garlic paste, adulterated paneer, ghee, kova, pickles, and spoilt milk, curd, and dairy products, as well as adulterated spices such as turmeric, chilli powder, and mustard.
Officials also found fake detergent powder and mosquito repellent packed in branded labels. From a dairy products shop, police seized 3,000 kg of fake paneer, adulterated kova and ghee, and palm oil. At an illegal unit, pickles were found to be made with rotten, spoiled vegetables.
“In the past one month, 61 cases have been registered, 15 tonnes of adulterated products seized, and 64 accused arrested. There will be zero tolerance for those who gamble with innocent lives for profit. The fight for a society free from adulteration and for safe, trustworthy food will only intensify,” Sajjanar said.
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H-FAST was launched this month to check adulteration at food manufacturing units, eateries, and restaurants. Sajjanar oversees the team tasked with conducting surprise raids across the city. H-FAST comprises 28 personnel, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and supporting staff, and focuses on the surveillance, detection, and prosecution of offences related to unsafe food. A dedicated toll-free number, 8712661212, has been established for the public to report instances of food adulteration and unsafe food practices.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More