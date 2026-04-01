Adulterated Osmania biscuits, fake paneer, rotten eggs: What Hyderabad’s crackdown on eateries has revealed

Not even Hyderabad’s iconic Osmania biscuits are safe from adulteration. As the Hyderabad Police’s H-FAST (Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Teams) conduct raids across the city, the extent of food adulteration in a city known for its delicacies is emerging, stunning officials and citizens alike.

“Food adulteration is not just a crime. It is a silent, deadly attack on every household. From the biscuits and ice creams we lovingly give our children to everyday essentials like ginger-garlic paste, tea powder, milk, and curd, adulterators are poisoning the very food we trust. The scale and brazenness of these acts are deeply alarming,” Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said in a statement.