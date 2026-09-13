Adult star’s stay at Rourkela circuit house creates a flutter, police begin probe

Inaugurated less than a year ago, the circuit house in Odisha’s Rourkela has been finding itself at the centre of some controversy or the other.

Almost a month after the police arrested seven persons and seized arms from the premises, an old video of an “adult” film star, claiming to have received special treatment at the state-run facility, has sparked a fresh controversy, prompting the police to launch an inquiry.

Police sources said at least three persons, including the son of a retired SP-rank officer, were questioned by the investigating officers in connection with arrangement of accommodation for the actor on December 1 last year, during her visit to the city. The three persons were allowed to go after questioning.

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“The investigation is on. We are probing under what circumstances the booking was done, who recommended it, and whether due process was followed,” said a police officer.

In the almost five-minute video, the actor, who has more than 300,000 Instagram followers, could be seen narrating her journey from the Jharsuguda airport to the Rourkela Circuit House.

“The owner/CEO of the company is coming himself to receive me in his Audi,” she is heard saying in Hindi at the airport, without specifying who she was referring to.

The probe has also revealed that a local travel operator had rented out a luxury vehicle on the demand of a senior official of a private firm in Rourkela, in which the actor travelled. Though the actor claimed in the video that she had come to Rourkela for a shooting project, which she claimed was the “biggest project of my life”, police sources said they are verifying such claims.

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Pointing at the circuit house, the actor is heard saying, “As you can see, I am going to stay at the circuit house. I used to be in a government job but never received such a treatment. Only top officers get to stay here… So, the people on whose invitation I am here are no small fry.” She further said, “I have a meeting with the SP and his son. I have come here for a project. I won’t reveal further…”

Rourkela Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani didn’t respond to calls and messages for a comment on the issue.

Senior government officers, ministers, MLAs, accredited journalists and other dignitaries are entitled to stay in the circuit house following approval from authorities concerned.

The circuit house came under scanner last month after the Rourkela Police raided the premises and arrested seven persons with arms. Youth BJP leader Prakash Paswan, 35, who was a representative of Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, was also arrested from Bihar for allegedly sheltering armed criminals in the government-run facility. He was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in view of the incident.

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Inaugurated last year

The newly-built circuit house was inaugurated in November last year by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Police sources said that they have sought a detailed report from the Panposh sub-collector’s office regarding protocol for booking of accommodation, details of last few months, people who were hosted, and other relevant information for further probe.

When contacted, Panposh sub-collector Chandra Kanta Mallick said he has no information about the stay of any actor or film star in the circuit house.

DIG, western range, Rourkela, Brijesh Rai told The Indian Express. “We have interrogated some people in connection with the incident. The investigation is on and we are trying to get the details like under what circumstances she got accommodation in the circuit house and whether due process was followed for booking. We are trying to get those details first.”

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Rai said the police haven’t registered any case in this regard yet.