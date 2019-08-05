‘Adopted human approach with focus on development’: Devendra Fadnavis tours Naxal belt

PRESENTING THE report card of the government and seeking an “absolute” mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday travelled through the Naxal corridor across districts of Gondia to Gadchiroli on Day 4 of his ‘Mahajanadesh’ yatra. The CM emphasised on welfare schemes for tribals and paddy farmers, announcing a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy.

At Navegaon Bandh in Arjuni taluka of Gondia district, Fadnavis stepped out of his rath into the open, setting aside his security ring, and walked into a village tea stall called ‘Yatharth Raj’. The chief minister settled for a cup of sugarless tea and was accompanied by adivasi children, who encircled him for a chat.

With his act, Fadnavis appears to have conveyed a message of “all is well” in the Naxal belt. However, his visit to the Naxal corridor, passing through long stretches of dense forest, came less than 24 hours after Naxals allegedly killed six persons in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, just across the border.

Amid tight security, the CM’s visit ended with a dozen rallies and roadshows. Standing in the open rath, Fadnavis interacted with people across villages and towns. Taking forward his agenda of socio-economic development, he emphasised on welfare schemes for tribals and paddy farmers. Paddy is the main kharif crop in the districts of Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Bhandara, also known as the ‘rice bowl’ of the state.

At each rally, the chief minister stressed on higher remuneration for paddy farmers. Fadnavis said, “In the last five years, we have ensured a higher bonus and minimum support price for paddy. We will give a bonus of Rs 500 next year too.”

He said the government had invested Rs 50,000 crore for farmers in five years, which comes to Rs 10,000 crore per year. Whether it was Wadsa Desai gang in Gadchiroli or Brahmapuri in Chandrapur, the CM talked about how tribal reforms in agriculture and education were “transforming” livelihoods.

Fadnavis also unveiled the government developmental plan worth Rs 1 lakh crore for transformation of the Naxal corridor. He said almost 30,000 km of roads were built, including 25 per cent in the Naxal belt. For better education of adivasis, the government had launched welfare schemes in English medium as well as tribal residential schools, he added.

Late into the night, the CM addressed a large crowd at Gadchiroli. Fadnavis has visited Gadchiroli 11 times in the last five years.

He said, “I have adopted a human approach centred on development in the Naxal belt. The primary reason of frequent visits to Gadchiroli was to fast-track development. The overwhelming support from people in Gadchiroli makes me nostalgic. Our new industrial policy has focused on incentives to promote industrial investments.”