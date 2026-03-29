Adopt medium to long-term strategy, counter fake news: Rajnath at first IGoM meet on West Asia conflict

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting of an Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) over the ongoing West Asia conflict, in New Delhi. (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

AT THE first meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM), formed to monitor the developing situation in West Asia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the importance of adopting a medium to long-term preparedness strategy and the need for swift decision-making.

Singh, who chaired this meeting on Saturday, also directed ministries and departments to share information to counter rumours, misinformation and fake news about the impact of the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence stated that the IGoM took a holistic stock of the evolving situation and its impact on various sectors in India. It said that the Defence Minister emphasised the need for a “proactive, coordinated and forward-looking approach,” while highlighting the importance of remaining vigilant in view of the evolving scenario”.