Admissions for BA, B.Com distance-learning courses begin at SPPU

The admission process for distance learning degree courses of Arts and Commerce branches for the academic year 2022-23 started at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from Wednesday.

The admissions are done under the School of Open Learning, SPPU, and to enroll students will have to register online by visiting the website, http://unipune.ac.in/SOL.

Currently, admissions have started for BA and B.Com distance education courses. The last date for online registration is September 29 till 5 pm and the last date for filling the online application form is September 30 till 5 pm.

A circular has been issued in this regard where it has been announced that the students have to submit the printout of the filled application forms at the study centres by October 31, 5 pm. The course is not just open to students but also working professionals. Employees who want to learn on the job can get a degree through this mode.

“It also makes learning easier for those students who are not able to attend regular classes…,” said a SPPU official.